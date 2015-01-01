SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Parmar V, Madhudiya R. Arch. Dis. Child. Fetal Neonatal Ed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)

10.1136/archdischild-2024-327489

39009428

A three3- day-old early preterm female infant had sudden onset of two well-defined erythematous plaques of size 2.5×3 cm and 1.5×1 cm, having superficial erosion and maceration with nearly half a golden-brown peripheral area present over the left infrascapular and lumbar regions, respectively, at the site of accidental placement of 10% povidonepovidone-iodine (PI) gauze (figure 1). Initially, it was considered …


Intensive Care Units, Neonatal; Neonatology

