Abstract

A three3- day-old early preterm female infant had sudden onset of two well-defined erythematous plaques of size 2.5×3 cm and 1.5×1 cm, having superficial erosion and maceration with nearly half a golden-brown peripheral area present over the left infrascapular and lumbar regions, respectively, at the site of accidental placement of 10% povidonepovidone-iodine (PI) gauze (figure 1). Initially, it was considered …

Language: en