|
Citation
|
Parmar V, Madhudiya R. Arch. Dis. Child. Fetal Neonatal Ed. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39009428
|
Abstract
|
A three3- day-old early preterm female infant had sudden onset of two well-defined erythematous plaques of size 2.5×3 cm and 1.5×1 cm, having superficial erosion and maceration with nearly half a golden-brown peripheral area present over the left infrascapular and lumbar regions, respectively, at the site of accidental placement of 10% povidonepovidone-iodine (PI) gauze (figure 1). Initially, it was considered …
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Intensive Care Units, Neonatal; Neonatology