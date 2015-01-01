Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To investigate the amount of Leisure-Time Physical Activity (LTPA) that people over 45 years with a spinal cord injury (SCI) performed and to determine the frequency, duration, intensity, and modality of LTPA performed. DATA SOURCES: We searched 5 major electronic databases (CINAHL, SCOPUS, EMBASE, MEDLINE, and PubMed) from inception to March 2023. STUDY SELECTION: Cross-sectional, longitudinal studies and control arm of controlled trials that assessed LTPA in participants over 45 years old, with a SCI. We included 19 studies in the review and 11 in the meta-analysis. DATA EXTRACTION: We followed the PRISMA checklist for Systematic Reviews. Two review authors independently assessed the risk of bias and extracted data on participants' demographics, injury characteristics, and LTPA participation of the included studies. Risk of bias was assessed using the Joanne Briggs Institute critical appraisal tool for cross-sectional studies. Any conflicts were resolved by a third author. DATA SYNTHESIS: We found considerable variability in LTPA participation in adults 45 years and older with SCI. An estimated 27%-64% of participants did not take part in any LTPA. A random effects meta-analysis model was completed for studies that reported total or moderate-to-heavy LTPA scores in minutes per week. Overall, participants (n=1675) engaged in 260 [205;329] (mean [95% CI]) mins/week of total LTPA. Those participating in moderate-heavy intensity LTPA (n=364) completed 173 [118; 255] (mean [95% CI]) mins/week. LTPA modalities included walking, wheeling, hand-cycling, basketball, and swimming, among others.



CONCLUSIONS: While many older adults with SCI seem to be meeting the recommended weekly physical activity volume, many still remain sedentary. There was significant variation in reporting of frequency, intensity, and duration of LTPA and reporting on modality was limited. Because of differences in reporting, it was challenging to compare results across studies. Data constraints prevented subgroup analysis of LTPA disparities between paraplegia and tetraplegia.

Language: en