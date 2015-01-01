Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the prevalence of firework-associated fear in dogs in Sydney, owner perception of their dog's response to fireworks, perceived efficacy of interventions to manage fearful behaviours and the frequency of dog owners seeking professional advice for these behaviours.



METHODS: Dog owners in the Greater Sydney area were invited to complete an anonymous online survey.



RESULTS: From 387 valid responses, 44.4% (171 of 385) reported their dogs were fearful of fireworks. The most common fear-related behaviour was seeking an owner or caretaker (120 of 161, 74.5%). Most owners responded by bringing their dog inside or trying to comfort or reassure their dog. Only 22.5% of owners sought professional advice for their dog's fear of fireworks, but of these, 65.5% considered that advice to be effective. Source and breed group were significantly associated with fear of fireworks (P = 0.011, P = 0.036 respectively). Fear of fireworks was also significantly associated with fear of thunder (P < 0.0001), gunshots (P < 0.0001) and vehicles (P = 0.0009).



CONCLUSION: Fear of fireworks and other loud noises negatively impacts canine welfare, yet only a small percentage of owners sought professional advice. There is scope for veterinarians to educate owners and raise awareness about the identification and management of noise-associated fear and reduce the risk of escalation of fearful behaviours.

