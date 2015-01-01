Abstract

BACKGROUND: The World Falls guidance includes medication review as part of its recommended multifactorial risk assessment for those at high risk of falling. Use of Falls Risk Increasing Drugs (FRIDs) along with polypharmacy and anticholinergic burden (ACB) are known to increase the risk of falls in older people.



METHOD: The impact of a community falls pharmacist within a hospital Trust, working as part of a multi-professional community falls prevention service, was evaluated in 92 people aged 65 years or older, by analysing data before and after pharmacist review, namely: number and type of FRIDs prescribed; anticholinergic burden score using ACBcalc(®); appropriateness of medicines prescribed; bone health review using an approved too; significance of clinical intervention; cost avoidance, drug cost savings and environmental impact.



RESULTS: Following pharmacist review, there was a reduction in polypharmacy (mean number of medicines prescribed per patient reduced by 8%; p < 0.05) and anticholinergic burden score (average score per patient reduced by 33%; p < 0.05). Medicines appropriateness improved (Medicines Appropriateness Index score decreased by 56%; p < 0.05). There were 317 clinically significant interventions by the community falls pharmacist. One hundred and one FRIDs were deprescribed. Annual cost avoidance and drug cost savings were £40,689-£82,642 and avoidable carbon dioxide (CO(2)) emissions from reducing inappropriate prescribing amounted to 941 kg CO(2).



CONCLUSION: The community falls pharmacist role increases prescribing appropriateness in the older population at risk of falls, and is an effective and cost-efficient means to optimise medicines in this population, as well as having a positive impact on the environment.

Language: en