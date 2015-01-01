|
Crawford P, Plumb R, Burns P, Flanagan S, Parsons C. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e604.
39009970
BACKGROUND: The World Falls guidance includes medication review as part of its recommended multifactorial risk assessment for those at high risk of falling. Use of Falls Risk Increasing Drugs (FRIDs) along with polypharmacy and anticholinergic burden (ACB) are known to increase the risk of falls in older people.
Humans; Risk Factors; Aged; Female; Male; Older people; Aged, 80 and over; *Accidental Falls/prevention & control/economics; *Pharmacists; *Professional Role; Community Pharmacy Services; Deprescribing; Falls Risk increasing drugs (FRIDs); Medicines optimisation; Polypharmacy; Risk Assessment/methods