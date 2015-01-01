|
|
BACKGROUND: Men's violence against women is a global health problem causing physical, mental, sexual and reproductive ill-health. The World Health Organisation has estimated that every third woman in the world has been exposed to physical and/or sexual violence. Swedish primary care is central for victims of violence, as it is normally the first port of call for seeking healthcare. This requires professional competence on violence, and its causes. It also requires resources for working with violence prevention, disclosure and supportive actions. The aim of this study is to deepen the understanding of how primary care professionals in Sweden deal with violence against women. We analyse their viewpoints, experiences and practices of working with violence as a health problem, and especially if, and if so how, they ask patients about violence.
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Policy; Sweden; Interviews as Topic; Primary care; *Attitude of Health Personnel; *Primary Health Care; *Qualitative Research; Gender-Based Violence/prevention & control/psychology; Health Personnel/psychology; Healthcare organisation; Knowledge; Management; Professional competence; Violence against women