Ohman A, Vives-Cases C, Edin K. BMC Prim. Care 2024; 25(1): e258.

10.1186/s12875-024-02489-z

39014330

PMC11251211

BACKGROUND: Men's violence against women is a global health problem causing physical, mental, sexual and reproductive ill-health. The World Health Organisation has estimated that every third woman in the world has been exposed to physical and/or sexual violence. Swedish primary care is central for victims of violence, as it is normally the first port of call for seeking healthcare. This requires professional competence on violence, and its causes. It also requires resources for working with violence prevention, disclosure and supportive actions. The aim of this study is to deepen the understanding of how primary care professionals in Sweden deal with violence against women. We analyse their viewpoints, experiences and practices of working with violence as a health problem, and especially if, and if so how, they ask patients about violence.

METHODS: A qualitative, explorative research design was adopted. Research interviews were conducted with 18 health professionals at eight primary care clinics. These clinics were located in four different regions, from the south to the north, in large urban areas, middle-size cities and rural areas. The interviews were voice recorded and transcribed verbatim. Thematic analysis was used to analyse the interviews.

RESULTS: Three themes, with a total of ten related sub-themes, were developed. These themes are: (a) Varying understandings and explanations of violence against women; (b) The tricky question of asking about violence; and (c) Multiple suggestions for improving primary care's work with violence against women. The awareness of violence varied considerably, with some practitioners being highly knowledgeable and having integrated violence into their everyday practice, whereas others were less knowledgeable and had not paid much attention to violence. The very naming of violence seemed to be problematic. Several suggestions for improvements at professional, managerial and organisational levels were articulated.

CONCLUSIONS: The results shed important light on the professionals' problems and struggles when dealing with violence against women in primary care. Better support and resources from the healthcare organisation, clearer leadership and more detailed policy would improve and facilitate everyday practice. All of these factors are indispensable for primary care's work with victims of men's violence against women.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Policy; Sweden; Interviews as Topic; Primary care; *Attitude of Health Personnel; *Primary Health Care; *Qualitative Research; Gender-Based Violence/prevention & control/psychology; Health Personnel/psychology; Healthcare organisation; Knowledge; Management; Professional competence; Violence against women

