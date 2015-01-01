|
Citation
Maya S, Mirzazadeh A, Kahn JG. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1915.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
39014350
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Exposure to climate change events like wildfires can lead to health and mental health problems. While conceptual frameworks have been hypothesized describing the potential relationship between disaster exposure and substance use, the association remains under-researched and unquantified.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; United States/epidemiology; Adolescent; Anxiety; Young Adult; Prevalence; Substance use; Opioid use; *Anxiety/epidemiology; *Opioid-Related Disorders/epidemiology/psychology; *Wildfires; Monte Carlo Method; Wildfire