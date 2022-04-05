|
Amiot M, Amadéo S, Merle S, Guidère M, Jehel L, Seguin M, Spodenkiewicz M. BMJ Open 2024; 14(7): e079405.
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
39013644
INTRODUCTION: Understanding suicide in more isolated territories is a challenge because of the entanglement of cultural identity with historical, geographical and sociocultural specificities. This knowledge is a necessary precondition for the implementation of targeted prevention strategies in regions such as the French overseas territories (FOT), where data concerning suicidal risk factors is still incomplete. We aim to untangle sociocultural and clinical suicide risk factors by integrating a novel anthropological and psycholinguistic approach into the psychological autopsy method. This article describes the protocol of the clinical study 'Contribution of Psychological Autopsy to the Understanding of Suicidal Behaviours in Overseas France' (AUTOPSOM study), designed to identify common or new specific suicide risk factors in four FOT.
Humans; Risk Factors; Female; Male; Research Design; Autopsy; preventive medicine; psychiatry; public health; Suicide Prevention; suicide & self-harm; *Suicide/psychology; France/epidemiology; French Guiana/epidemiology; Polynesia/epidemiology