PURPOSE: The risk of suicide is approximately two times higher in patients with breast cancer compared to the general population. Suicide risk factors are widely investigated but research on the protective factors is lacking. We investigated whether each subscale of grit, consistency of interest and perseverance of effort, could serve as a protective factor against suicidality.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Participants were recruited at the Stress Clinic for Cancer Patients, a psycho-oncology clinic at Asan Medical Center from May 2019 to March 2021. A total of 140 female patients with breast cancer completed self-administered questionnaires including Grit scale, Distress thermometer, and Mini International Neuropsychiatric Interview (MINI) suicidality module. We used PROCESS macro for analyzing the mediation model to identify the protective factors for suicidality.



RESULTS: Our findings showed that perseverance of effort showed statistically non-significant associations with psychological distress (p=0.403) and suicidality (p=0.945), however, consistency of interest decreased suicidality through psychological distress (β = -0.015, 95% confidence interval = -0.035, -0.002).



CONCLUSION: The result shows that consistency of interest can be a protective factor against suicidality by reducing psychological distress.

