Abstract

Traumatic abdominal wall hernia (TAWH) is a protrusion of contents through a defect in the abdominal wall as a consequence of a blunt injury. The objective of this review was to describe demographic and clinical aspects of this rare pathology, identifying the optimal moment for surgical intervention, evaluating the need to use mesh, and analyzing the effectiveness of surgical treatment. Thus, a systematic review using PubMed, Embase, and Scopus databases was carried out between January 2004 and March 2024. Computed tomography is the gold-standard imaging test for diagnosis. Open surgery is generally the preferred approach, particularly in emergencies. Acute TAWH can be treated by primary suture or mesh repair, depending on local conditions, while late cases usually require mesh.

Language: en