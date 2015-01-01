Abstract

PURPOSE: Individuals identified as high fall risk are expected to have high concern about falling. However, perception and individual factors that influence concern about falling have yet to be thoroughly studied. We aimed to understand factors that influence concern about falling among older adults with increased risk for falling.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: This was a secondary analysis of a clinical trial among community-dwelling older adults (age ≥65 years old) at high risk for falls (n = 178). Descriptive and regression analyses were used. We analyzed the relationship between participants' baseline concern about falling - categorized into three groups: low (7-8), moderate (9-13), and high (≥14) - and factors that may impact their concern. Exploratory factors included age, sex, self-reported health status and confidence to address fall risks, fall risk scores, and physical performance measures.



RESULTS: Among these individuals, 15.2% reported low concern about falling. On average, individuals in higher concern about falling groups had higher fall risk scores (low [5.7], moderate [6.4], and high [8.0]; p < 0.001). Our regression model showed that the odds of being in a higher concern group increased by 21% for every one unit increase in fall risk score and increased by 67% for every one unit increase toward poorer health rating. Conversely, for every one unit increase in self-reported confidence, the odds of being in a higher concern group decreased by 27.5%.



CONCLUSION: Knowledge of older adults' fall risk, health status, and concerns about falling can be used to assist in the personalization of fall prevention interventions for a more holistic approach.

Language: en