Abstract

Introduction Female sports players are at increased risk of soft tissue knee injuries (STKIs) compared to their male counterparts. Injury prevention programs effectively reduce the incidence of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) knee injuries. This pilot study, therefore, aimed to examine the prevalence, type, and management of STKIs within a population of female university sports players at the University of Cambridge. Additionally, this study aimed to examine the perceived risk of ACL injuries and knowledge of long-term complications, alongside participation and attitudes towards injury prevention programs.



METHODology A survey was distributed to women's university sports teams at the University of Cambridge. Information was gathered on participant demographics and sporting history. Relevant medical history, including joint laxity, connective tissue disorders, and previous knee injuries, was also collected. Participant involvement in and attitudes towards injury prevention programs were evaluated.



RESULTS Data from eighty-five participants (n = 85) were collected, all of whom were female. Forty-two percent of participants had sustained a previous knee injury, of which the majority (44%) were ACL injuries. In the ACL-injured group, 38% (n=6) had undergone ACL reconstructive surgery, 44% (n=7) had received only physiotherapy, and 19% (n=3) had received no form of treatment. Only 44% of these participants sustaining an ACL injury reported a return to the same level of post-injury sport. Seventy-two percent of respondents felt they were at increased risk of ACL injury compared to males. Most participants (87%) did not follow an injury prevention program, but 95% expressed a willingness to enroll in one.



CONCLUSIONS This pilot study indicates that most knee injuries in female university athletes in this cohort at Cambridge University are ACL injuries, with a considerable number being managed conservatively. The low rate of return to pre-injury sporting levels highlights the significant impact of ACL injuries on athletic careers. This study demonstrates results similar to previous studies on the broader population. However, due to the pilot nature of the research and limited statistical power, the results should be interpreted with caution before transposing to the wider population. Further investigation is required into why many of these ACL-injured female athletes were managed conservatively and whether this finding is mirrored in their male counterparts. Despite recognizing their higher risk than males, participants displayed low engagement in injury prevention programs, indicating a gap between awareness and action. The willingness to participate in prevention programs suggests the potential for improved engagement through targeted interventions. Future research should focus on identifying and addressing specific barriers to participation in injury prevention programs and exploring the reasons behind the preference for conservative management of ACL injuries. Additionally, expanding the sample size and including a more diverse athletic population would enhance the generalizability of the findings.

