Kick L, Schleicher D, Ecker A, Kandsperger S, Brunner R, Jarvers I. Front. Psychiatry 2024; 15: e1412229.
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Media)
39011338
INTRODUCTION: Victims of child abuse have an elevated risk of developing mental health issues later in life. Several variables have been suggested as mediators of this correlation, but little is known about the possible influence of alexithymia. Alexithymia is a sub-clinical personality trait that manifests as difficulties recognizing and verbalizing emotions.
child abuse; psychopathology; alexithymia; BSI; CTQ; SCL-90; TAS-20