|
Citation
|
Stockner M, Wenter A, Obexer A, Gualtieri I, Merler F, Bennato D, Conca A. Front. Public Health 2024; 12: e1388842.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Frontiers Editorial Office)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39011331
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: This study was conducted on the occasion of the parricide in Bolzano (South Tyrol, Italy) in January 2021. The psychological impact of parricide on the general population and on mental health professionals has scarcely been investigated to the present day. Studies on stigmatization show differences between various groups. The aim was to analyze the emotional reactions to the parricide and the stigmatization of persons with mental disorders in the South Tyrolian population.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Aged; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Surveys and Questionnaires; Italy; *Emotions; *Mental Disorders/psychology; emotional reactions; Family/psychology; Health Personnel/psychology/statistics & numerical data; mental health professionals; parricide; relatives; Stereotyping; stigmatization