Abstract

The present study investigates a Multi-Objective Transportation Problem within a fuzzy environment. The cost of transportation, supply, and demand data are assumed to be inaccurate due to market variations. As a result, the parameters are imprecise or fuzzy data. We offer a multi-objective, balanced transportation problem during this work, where all the parameters are fuzzy numbers. Following a mathematical formulation, fuzzy arithmetic will be used to divide the Fuzzy MOTP into three levels MOTP (lower, medium, upper). After reducing the problem to a crisp MOTP and applying a harmonic mean to each objective function, a suggested solution procedure is presented. Determining the optimal solutions for the FMOTP under unknown situations is, thus, the most important objective of this research.

