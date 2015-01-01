SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kokila A, Deepa G. Heliyon 2024; 10(12): e32895.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e32895

PMID

39005922

PMCID

PMC11239597

Abstract

The present study investigates a Multi-Objective Transportation Problem within a fuzzy environment. The cost of transportation, supply, and demand data are assumed to be inaccurate due to market variations. As a result, the parameters are imprecise or fuzzy data. We offer a multi-objective, balanced transportation problem during this work, where all the parameters are fuzzy numbers. Following a mathematical formulation, fuzzy arithmetic will be used to divide the Fuzzy MOTP into three levels MOTP (lower, medium, upper). After reducing the problem to a crisp MOTP and applying a harmonic mean to each objective function, a suggested solution procedure is presented. Determining the optimal solutions for the FMOTP under unknown situations is, thus, the most important objective of this research.


Language: en

Keywords

Fuzzy multi-objective transportation problem; Fuzzy optimal solution; Fuzzy set; Harmonic mean; Triangular fuzzy number

