Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This study investigated the differences in injury profiles and safety device effectiveness among children with road traffic injuries (RTIs) involving passenger vehicles and school buses.



METHODS: Using data from the Emergency Department-based Injury In-depth Surveillance database, this multicentre cross-sectional study investigated the injury profiles of 14 669 children aged 12 years old and younger who experienced RTIs from 2011-2021. Demographic factors, injury distribution, severity and effect of safety device use between RITs involving passenger vehicles and school buses were compared.



RESULTS: RTIs in children most frequently occurred between 12:00 and 18:00 hours (46.9%). School bus-related RTIs peaked during school commute hours, that is, from 06:00 to 12:00 hours, and were associated with a higher prevalence of head (63.1% vs 58.9%, p<0.05) and extremity injuries (upper extremity: 8.0% vs 6.4% and lower extremity: 11.1% vs 7.6 %, p<0.05) compared with those involving passenger vehicles. However, passenger vehicle crashes showed higher proportions of neck and chest injuries, along with injuries requiring hospitalisation and intensive care. Safety devices exhibited preventive effects against head and lower extremity injuries in both vehicle types. While safety devices showed effective in reducing hospital admissions and severe injuries in passenger vehicles, their effectiveness in school buses was not observed.



CONCLUSION: This study highlights the different epidemiology and injury profiles of RTIs among children involving passenger vehicles and school buses. Improved safety devices, particularly in school buses, are necessary to ensure the comprehensive protection of child passengers and reduce the risk of severe injuries during road traffic incidents.

