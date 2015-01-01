Abstract

BACKGROUND: Ingestion of magnets carries risks for significant morbidity. We propose a new protocol designed to reduce the need for surgery, shorten length of stay, and decrease morbidity.



METHODS: The Early Colonic-preparation and Salvage Laparoscopic Appendectomy (ECSLA) protocol includes initiating colonoscopy preparation upon admission in asymptomatic patients if magnets are not amenable to removal by gastroscopy, and laparoscopic magnets retrieval via appendectomy if surgery is eventually needed. The protocol was initiated in May 2023. A retrospective study of all cases of ingested magnets in children in our institution during July 2020 - January 2024 was conducted to retrieve and analyze demographic, clinical, imaging, management, and outcome data.



RESULTS: During the 3.5-year study period, 13 cases of ingested multiple magnets were treated, including 7 cases since initiation of ECLSA protocol, with no complications. Since initiation of ECSLA protocol, Early colonic preparation resulted in spontaneous passage of magnets (two cases) and successful colonocsopic removal (three cases), with two cases in which magnets were retrieved via gastroscopy upon admission, and no patients needing surgical intervention. Length of stay (LOS) was short (1-3 days).



CONCLUSIONS: The ECSLA protocol is a promising tool for preventing surgical intervention and complications and for possibly shortening LOS in children who have ingested multiple magnets.



Keywords: Multiple magnet ingestion

Language: en