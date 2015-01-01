Abstract

This study aimed to identify protective and risk factors related to non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) behaviour among young adults in their 20s in Korea, providing an integrated perspective based on the Problem Behaviour Theory (PBT). The subjects were 650 young people in their 20s recruited through the promotion of mental health welfare centres in Seoul, Gyeonggi-do and Jeju-si in Korea. A self-report scale was used to measure NSSI and resilience, social support, self-compassion, childhood adversity, depression, anxiety and anger. The collected data were analysed using the SPSS 27.0 program, and hierarchical logistic regression analysis was performed to identify the protective and risk factors related to NSSI behaviour. As a result of this study, out of 650 participants, 107 (16.46%) were found to have experienced NSSI. The NSSI group was younger and had a higher proportion of females compared with the non-NSSI group. In addition, self-compassion was identified as a protective factor and childhood adversity and depression were identified as risk factors associated with NSSI behaviour. The lower the self-compassion, the higher the childhood adversity and the higher the depression, the higher the likelihood of NSSI behaviour. Based on the results, mental health services should be provided to young people with childhood adversity and high levels of depression, and efforts should be made to respond appropriately to self-injury crises. In addition, it is considered necessary to develop a program to increase the level of self-compassion to protect against the NSSI behaviour of young people in their 20s in Korea.

Language: en