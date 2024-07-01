Abstract

BACKGROUND: Anxious depression is a prevalent subtype of depression associated with adverse outcomes such as higher depression severity and higher rates of suicidality. This study leveraged a state-wide research registry of depressed and/or suicidal youth to compare the prevalence, clinical correlates, and symptom patterns of those with versus without anxious depression.



METHODS: We included baseline data from 797 participants (ages 8-20) with a diagnosis of a depressive disorder. A score on the Generalized Anxiety Disorder Scale (GAD-7) ≥ 10 was used to define individuals with and without anxious depression. A structured battery was used to capture psychiatric diagnostic status, depression/anxiety severity, suicide risk, history of trauma, functioning, and resilience.



RESULTS: The prevalence of anxious depression among youth with depressive disorders was 59.5 % (n = 474). Youth with anxious depression had greater depression severity and anxiety symptoms, higher suicidality, and a higher prevalence of comorbid anxiety disorders than those without. Youth with anxious depression had greater impairment in functioning defined as worse pain interference, pain severity, fatigue, and social relationships compared to those without anxious depression. Youth with anxious depression also reported higher rates of depressive symptoms such as irritable mood, feelings of guilt, and psychomotor agitation compared to those without anxious depression.



CONCLUSION: Anxious depression is associated with worse depression severity, higher suicidality, and lower functioning. Longitudinal work is needed to examine long-term courses of anxious depression to explore its stability as a diagnostic subcategory.

