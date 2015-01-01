|
Chandran A, Rajan T M S, Menedal A, Rajasubramanya P. J. Hand Surg. Asian Pac. Vol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, World Scientific Publishing)
39005175
Injection of mercury into the upper limb is a rare method of self-harm. We report two patients with varied clinical presentations - a 19-year-old male student who injected himself with mercury extracted from a sphygmomanometer bulb and reported to our emergency department 24 hours after the event and a 34-year-old industry worker who presented 2 years after injecting himself with elemental mercury. The management of mercury poisoning is described along with a brief review of literature. Mercury is a toxic element and adequate safety precautions must be taken by the surgical team in the management of such patients. Level of Evidence: Level V (Therapeutic).
Elemental mercury injection; Environmental pollution; Hand injury; Heavy metal poisoning; Intravenous injection; Mercury toxicity