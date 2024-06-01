|
Malgrat-Caballero S, Kannukene A, Orrego C. J. Healthc. Qual. Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39013688
INTRODUCTION: There is a lack of data about adverse events (AE) in intermediate and long-term care centers (ILCC). We aimed to synthesize the available scientific evidence on instruments used to identify and characterize AEs. We also aimed to describe the most common adverse events in ILCCs. MATERIAL AND METHODS: A narrative systematic review of the literature was conducted according to Prisma recommendations. The PubMed database was searched for articles published between 2000 and 2021. Two reviewers independently screened and reviewed the studies through blind and independent review. We evaluated bias risk with Cochrane's risk of bias tool. Disagreements were resolved by consensus. Discrepancies that were not resolved by discussion were discussed with a third reviewer. Descriptive data was extracted and qualitative content analysis was performed.
Patient safety; Adverse event; Atención intermedia; Cuidados a largo plazo; Detection tool; Evento adverso; Herramienta de detección; Intermediate care; Long-term care; Nursing home; Residencia de ancianos; Seguridad del paciente