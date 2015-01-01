Abstract

Post-traumatic epilepsy (PTE) is one of the most debilitating consequences of traumatic brain injury (TBI) and is one of the most drug-resistant forms of epilepsy. Novel therapeutic treatment options are an urgent unmet clinical need. The current focus in healthcare has been shifting to disease prevention, rather than treatment, though, not much progress has been made due to a limited understanding of the disease pathogenesis. Neuroinflammation has been implicated in the pathophysiology of traumatic brain injury and may impact neurological sequelae following TBI including functional behavior and post-traumatic epilepsy development. Inflammasome signaling is one of the major components of the neuroinflammatory response, which is increasingly being explored for its contribution to the epileptogenic mechanisms and a novel therapeutic target against epilepsy. This review discusses the role of inflammasomes as a possible connecting link between TBI and PTE with a particular focus on clinical and preclinical evidence of therapeutic inflammasome targeting and its downstream effector molecules for their contribution to epileptogenesis. Finally, we also discuss emerging evidence indicating the potential of evaluating inflammasome proteins in biofluids and the brain by non-invasive neuroimaging, as potential biomarkers for predicting PTE development.

Language: en