Abstract

BACKGROUND: Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is characterized by early onset postural instability and frequent falls. Circular walking necessitates dynamic postural control, which is impaired in patients with PSP. We aimed to explore gait parameters associated with the risk of falls in patients with PSP, focusing on circular walking.



METHODS: Sixteen drug-naïve patients with PSP, 22 drug-naïve patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), and 23 healthy controls were enrolled. Stride lengths/velocities and their coefficients of variation (CV) during straight and circular walking (walking around a circle of 1-m diameter) were measured under single-task and cognitive dual-task conditions. Correlation analysis was performed between gait parameters and postural instability and gait difficulty (PIGD) motor subscores, representing the risk of falls.



RESULTS: Patients with PSP had significantly higher CVs of stride lengths/velocities during circular walking than those during straight walking, and the extent of exacerbation of CVs in patients with PSP was larger than that in patients with PD under single-task conditions. Stride lengths/velocities and their CVs were significantly correlated with PIGD motor subscores in patients with PSP only during single-task circular walking. In addition, patients with PSP showed progressive decrements of stride lengths/velocities over steps only during single-task circular walking.



CONCLUSIONS: Worse gait parameters during circular walking are associated with an increased risk of falls in patients with PSP. Circular walking is a challenging task to demand the compromised motor functions of patients with PSP, unmasking impaired postural control and manifesting sequence effect. Assessing circular walking is useful for evaluating the risk of falls in patients with early PSP.

Language: en