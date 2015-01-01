Abstract

Psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis are associated with an increased risk of mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. People with psoriatic disease (PsD) are also more likely to die by suicide than those without. Mood disorders affect people with PsD in a multitude of ways, such as in effectiveness of care, response to treatment, remission rates, and quality of life. Although the links between PsD and mental health conditions have not been fully elucidated, this review will highlight recent studies investigating shared biologic mechanisms between depression and PsD. Since mental health disorders can be assessed and treated effectively, dermatologists and rheumatologists should be aware of the mental health burden in individuals with PsD to accomplish the following: (1) educate their patients with PsD about this association, (2) screen for mental health conditions on an ongoing basis in their clinical practice, (3) refer their patients with PsD to a mental health professional when needed, and (4) ensure selection of a safe PsD treatment in the setting of comorbid mental health disease. Finally, important treatment considerations for individuals with PsD and depression are reviewed. This topic was presented at the Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis (GRAPPA) 2023 annual meeting.

Language: en