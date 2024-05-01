Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To compare the impact attenuating capabilities between ice hockey helmets manufactured with and without XRD impact protection foam, worn with and without a XRD skullcap, at reducing sub-concussive head accelerations.



DESIGN: Quasi-experimental laboratory.



METHODS: Ice hockey helmets were fit onto a Hybrid III 50th Head Form Head and dropped 25 times onto the left temporal side for each condition: XRD foam helmet, XRD foam helmet with XRD skullcap adjunct, non-XRD foam helmet, and non-XRD foam helmet with XRD skullcap adjunct. The helmets were dropped from a height that resulted in sub-concussive linear accelerations (25-80 g's). Using a tri-axial accelerometer, peak linear accelerations (g) were measured, and the average was used to compare impact attenuation properties across the four conditions.



RESULTS: The highest linear accelerations were observed in the XRD foam helmet without skullcap (32.97 ± 0.61 g) and were significantly greater (p < 0.001) than the XRD helmet with skullcap (21.38 ± 0.76 g). The helmet without XRD foam elicited the lowest peak linear accelerations (16.10 ± 0.73 g) which were significantly lower than the XRD foam helmet regardless of whether the skullcap was added (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: Although sub-concussive loads are potentially just as dangerous, much of the research regarding helmet and skullcap efficacy appears to be at high concussive impacts; <70 g's. The findings suggest that helmets with incorporated XRD foam, either within the design or added as an adjunct, are less effective at attenuating linear accelerations at sub-concussive levels than the low-density foam helmet.

Language: en