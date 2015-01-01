|
Citation
|
Tsang JTW, Fung ACH, Wong HHT, Dai WC, Wong KKY. Pediatr. Surg. Int. 2024; 40(1): e192.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39012503
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Trauma is the leading cause of paediatric mortality and morbidity. Stay-home regulations for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reportedly changed trauma severity, yet data from Hong Kong were lacking. This study examined Hong Kong's spectrum of paediatric trauma and addressed knowledge gaps concerning epidemiological changes during COVID-19.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Child; Child, Preschool; Infant; Female; Male; Epidemiology; Children; Adolescent; Incidence; Retrospective Studies; SARS-CoV-2; COVID-19 pandemic; Pandemics; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; *COVID-19/epidemiology; *Injury Severity Score; *Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology; Hong Kong/epidemiology; Length of Stay/statistics & numerical data; Paediatric trauma; Trauma Centers/statistics & numerical data