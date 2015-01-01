Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Trauma is the leading cause of paediatric mortality and morbidity. Stay-home regulations for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) reportedly changed trauma severity, yet data from Hong Kong were lacking. This study examined Hong Kong's spectrum of paediatric trauma and addressed knowledge gaps concerning epidemiological changes during COVID-19.



METHODS: Children with traumatic injuries who attended a tertiary trauma centre from January 2010 to March 2022 were included in this retrospective, cross-sectional study. We analysed demographic and clinical data and conducted unadjusted bivariate analyses of injury patterns before and after the pandemic.



RESULTS: In total, 725 children attended the Accident and Emergency Department due to trauma, 585 before and 140 during COVID-19. The male-to-female ratio was 1.84:1. The 90-day trauma-related mortality was 0.7%. The overall Injury Severity Score was 3.52 ± 5.95. The paediatric trauma incidence was similar before and after social-distancing policies (both 5.8 cases monthly). Gender, ISS distribution, intensive care unit stay length, and hospital stay length values were similar (p > 0.05). Trauma call activation (8.4% vs. 5.7%, p = 0.002) and road traffic accidents (10.6% vs. 5.7%, p = 0.009) significantly decreased, yet younger-patient injuries (< 10 years old; 85.7% vs. 71%, p < 0.001), burns (28% vs. 45.7%, p < 0.001), and domestic injuries (65.5% vs. 85.7%, p < 0.001) significantly increased. No significant self-harm, assault, or abuse increases were found.



CONCLUSIONS: The paediatric trauma incidences were similar before and during the pandemic. However, domestic and burn injuries significantly increased, highlighting the importance of injury prevention.

