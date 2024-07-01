Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate dizziness, vestibular/oculomotor symptoms, and cervical spine proprioception among adults with/without a concussion history.



METHODS: Adults ages 18-40 years with/without a concussion history completed: dizziness handicap inventory (DHI), visio-vestibular exam (VVE), and head repositioning accuracy (HRA, assesses cervical spine proprioception). Linear regression models were used to assess relationships between (1) concussion/no concussion history group and VVE, HRA, and DHI, and (2) DHI with HRA and VVE for the concussion history group.



RESULTS: We enrolled 42 participants with concussion history (age = 26.5 ± 4.5 years, 79% female, mean = 1.4± 0.8 years post-concussion) and 46 without (age = 27.0± 3.8 years, 74% female). Concussion history was associated with worse HRA (β = 1.23, 95% confidence interval [CI]: 0.77, 1.68; p < 0.001), more positive VVE subtests (β = 3.01, 95%CI: 2.32, 3.70; p < 0.001), and higher DHI scores (β = 9.79, 95%CI: 6.27, 13.32; p < 0.001) after covariate adjustment. For the concussion history group, number of positive VVE subtests was significantly associated with DHI score (β = 3.78, 95%CI: 2.30, 5.26; p < 0.001) after covariate adjustment, while HRA error was not (β = 1.10, 95%CI: -2.32, 4.51; p = 0.52).



CONCLUSIONS: Vestibular/oculomotor symptom provocation and cervical spine proprioception impairments may persist chronically (i.e., 3 years) after concussion. Assessing dizziness, vestibular/oculomotor and cervical spine function after concussion may inform patient-specific treatments to address ongoing dysfunction.

