Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study aimed to determine whether family poverty over the early childhood, adolescent, and adult periods of the life course independently predicts experiences of intimate partner violence (IPV) in adulthood. STUDY DESIGN: This was a birth cohort study in Brisbane, Australia, with pregnant women recruited at their first booking-in visit and their children, followed up to 30 and 40 years of age.



METHODS: Family income was obtained from the mother when the child was 6 months, 5 and 14 years of age. Offspring reported their own family income at 21, 30, and 40 years of age. The offspring completed the Composite Abuse Scale at 30 and 40 years. Adjusted logistic regression models are used to predict experiences of IPV at 30 (n = 2157) and 40 (n = 1438) years.



RESULTS: The findings at 30 and 40 years of age are consistent. Only poverty experienced concurrently with the assessment of IPV is strongly associated. At the 40-year follow-up, family poverty predicts higher ratios of all four forms of IPV; severe combined abuse (odds ratio [OR] = 2.24, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.24, 4.05), physical abuse (OR = 3.37, 95% CI = 1.95, 5.82), emotional abuse (OR = 2.09, 95% CI = 2.58, 8.57) and harassment (OR = 4.70, 95% CI = 2.58, 8.57).



CONCLUSION: Concurrent family poverty is strongly and consistently associated with patterns of IPV. These associations are for cross-sectionally collected data with the prospectively collected data not replicating these findings. Although it is not possible to identify a specific causal pathway, the findings suggest that the immediate consequences of poverty are strongly associated with IPV. Programmes that address poverty reduction provide the best prospect for reducing societal levels of IPV.

