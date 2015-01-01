Abstract

Self- and other-directed compassion have been linked with better mental and physical health but research on factors contributing to their development is scarce. Previous studies indicate a possible causal relationship of lipids with personality and socioemotional functioning. As an extension to earlier research, in the present study we examine whether lipids assessed in adolescence and adulthood are associated with self-compassion and other-directed compassion in adulthood. The study utilizes data on lipids from two follow-ups in the Northern Finland Birth Cohort 1986 at ages 15-16 and 33-35. In the latter follow-up also self-compassion and other-directed compassion were assessed with the self-compassion scale - short form and the subscale for compassion in the dispositional positive emotions scale, respectively. The sample for the cross-sectional associations of lipids in adulthood with the compassion variables in adulthood includes 1,459 participants, whereas the sample for the longitudinal associations of lipids in adolescence and the compassion variables in adulthood consists of 1,509 participants. The associations were examined with hierarchical linear regression (lipids as continuous variables) and univariate general linear model (lipids as categorical variables). The results suggest that in women, high-density lipoprotein (HDL) cholesterol in adolescence is associated with high empathic concern (a component of other-directed compassion) in adulthood. The results show further that, in women, an HDL cholesterol level above 1.2 mmol/L in adulthood is associated with high other-directed compassion and empathic concern in adulthood. The present study provides tentative evidence that biological factors such as lipids might play a role in the development of empathic concern and other-directed compassion.

