Citation
Parker S, Chapman M, Wyder M, Pommeranz M, Walgers R, Dark F, Meurk C. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
39012385
Abstract
PURPOSE: Community-based residential mental health rehabilitation units for people experiencing severe and persistent mental illness are increasingly available in Australia. Research completed 20 years ago suggested that people leaving these services often experienced impoverished social lives and other challenges in the community. It is unclear whether contemporary consumers experience similar difficulties. This qualitative study explored contemporary consumers' experiences after leaving community-based residential services.
Language: en
Keywords
Qualitative research; Consumer experiences; Psychiatric rehabilitation; Residential services