Abstract

PURPOSE: Community-based residential mental health rehabilitation units for people experiencing severe and persistent mental illness are increasingly available in Australia. Research completed 20 years ago suggested that people leaving these services often experienced impoverished social lives and other challenges in the community. It is unclear whether contemporary consumers experience similar difficulties. This qualitative study explored contemporary consumers' experiences after leaving community-based residential services.



METHODS: An inductive qualitative content analysis of individual interviews was completed with consumers 12-18 months following discharge from three community care units (CCUs) in Queensland, Australia. The interview schedule explored three questions: (1) What does life look like after leaving the CCU, (2) Has the CCU impacted their life, and (3) How could the CCU experience be improved? A convenience sample was used, with sampling continuing until thematic saturation was achieved. A member of the research team who had relevant lived experience actively supported the analysis and interpretation.



RESULTS: Seventeen interviews were completed. Three themes were identified: 'life is better but not without challenges', 'the CCU helps you get ready to go out into the world', and 'strict rules are important but rigid expectations can be hard; things could be better'.



CONCLUSION: Consumers reflected positively on their lives post-discharge from a community-based residential rehabilitation unit and viewed the service as having supported improvements in their lives. The findings suggest the appropriateness of optimism about the possibility of sustained improvements in quality of life after leaving community-based transitional residential rehabilitation support.

