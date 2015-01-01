Abstract

PURPOSE: Suicidal thoughts are common among patients with first episode psychosis (FEP). The impact of symptoms' severity and social cognition on suicidal risk should be a focus of attention. This study aimed at assessment of the severity of suicidal ideation in patients with FEP and its potential association with the theory of mind (ToM) impairment and symptoms' severity.



METHODS: Ninety-six participants were recruited consecutively and subdivided into three equal groups: FEP, schizophrenia, and healthy controls (HC). The symptoms' severity was assessed using Positive and Negative Syndrome Scale (PANSS) and Beck Depression Inventory (BDI). Suicidal ideation was evaluated using Beck Scale for Suicidal Ideation (BSSI). Reading the Mind in the Eyes revised version (RMET) was used to assess ToM.



RESULTS: Suicidal ideation was significantly higher only in FEP compared to HC (p = 0.001). Both FEP and schizophrenia had substantially lower performance than HC on RMET (p < 0.001). Higher depression (β = 0.452, p = 0.007) and negative symptoms (β = 0.433, p = 0.027) appeared to be significantly associated with increased suicidal ideation severity in FEP while RMET did not.



CONCLUSION: Patients with FEP and chronic schizophrenia have comparable deficits in theory of mind dimension of social cognition. The severity of negative and depressive symptoms potentially contributes to the increased risk of suicide in FEP.

Language: en