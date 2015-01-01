|
Short NA, Allan NP, Ashrafioun L, Stecker T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
39007700
INTRODUCTION: Previous research has identified a variety of barriers to mental health care among military personnel and veterans, despite high rates of mental health symptoms. The current study is the first to examine beliefs about mental health treatment barriers among post-9/11 military personnel and veterans at elevated suicide risk not involved in treatment and whether these beliefs are associated with treatment initiation, engagement, or suicidal behaviors.
suicide; military; veterans; health care utilization