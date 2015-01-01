Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Previous research has identified a variety of barriers to mental health care among military personnel and veterans, despite high rates of mental health symptoms. The current study is the first to examine beliefs about mental health treatment barriers among post-9/11 military personnel and veterans at elevated suicide risk not involved in treatment and whether these beliefs are associated with treatment initiation, engagement, or suicidal behaviors.



METHODS: Four hundred and twenty-two participants reported on beliefs about treatment during a cognitive behavioral treatment session and responded to follow-up questionnaires on mental health treatment initiation, engagement, and suicidal behaviors over 12 months. Beliefs identified in the therapy session were coded thematically, and rates of treatment initiation, engagement, and suicidal behavior were examined by belief category.



RESULTS: Nine belief themes emerged. Participants reporting logistical barriers and preferences about treatment type were least likely to initiate mental health treatment and participated in the fewest number of sessions, respectively. Participants endorsing beliefs about stigma or using other ways to cope were most likely to engage in suicidal behavior.



CONCLUSIONS: The current findings point to specific beliefs that may identify individuals who would benefit from systemic and individual interventions for mental health treatment engagement.

Language: en