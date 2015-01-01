Abstract

This study examines the flood disaster management network within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) from 2015 to 2021, identifying government department involvement and influence shifts. Key findings indicate a decrease in the centrality of the Public Security Office and Department of Transportation, suggesting a strategic shift toward more specialized, technology-driven disaster management. Conversely, the Science Bureau's increased engagement, from 8.43% to 12.84%, highlights a policy shift toward scientific research and technological innovation in managing flood risks. The analysis reveals underutilized communication between the Central Committee, the Poverty Alleviation Office, and the Publicity Department, highlighting opportunities for improved integration in disaster management and public communication strategies. To address these issues, the study suggests strengthening inter-departmental collaboration to leverage technological advancements in disaster management. It also recommends integrating flood disaster management with poverty alleviation initiatives to support affected populations comprehensively. Increasing the involvement of the Publicity Department is crucial for improving timely and transparent communication of flood-related data to the public. The conclusions advocate for an adaptive, strategically planned network approach to flood disaster management in the GBA, aiming to bolster responsiveness and preparedness for future flood events.

