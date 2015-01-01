Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Aim: The aim of the study was to determine the needs for long-term rehabilitation of persons with damage as a result of a mine-explosive trauma and the availability of rehabilitation for these persons in the territorial community.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Materials and Methods: Research materials included domestic and foreign scientific sources and normative legal acts on the topic. Research methods included the content analysis, bibliosemantic, data summarization, medical and statistical.



RESULTS: Results: The needs for long-term rehabilitation are determined by combined damage, among which damage to the limbs (34.78%-65.22%) [10], craniocerebral injuries (7.9%-12.7%) [11], the acoustic system (40.5%) [16], injuries of bones and soft tissues of the face (10.85%) [18]. Іn 2018, for the first time, 1.2 per 10,000 adult population of participants of the Anti-Terrorist Operation/Joint Forces Operation were recognized as persons with disabilities [7]. Permanent limitations of life activities were caused mainly by brain and limb injuries. In general, long-term rehabilitation is available to persons with injuries in the territorial community in accordance with European approaches. At the same time, the participation of the general practitioner-family doctor is limited by regulatory requirements only to refer the patient to rehabilitation specialists and other specialists.



CONCLUSION: Conclusions: High needs for long-term rehabilitation of persons brain and limb injuries as a result of mine-explosive trauma have been established. There is a need to expand the participation of general practitioners-family doctor in the organization and implementation of rehabilitation as a full-fledged member of a multidisciplinary rehabilitation team, which requires making appropriate changes to regulatory acts.

Language: en