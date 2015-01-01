|
Kim S, Park J, Lee H, Lee H, Woo S, Kwon R, Kim S, Koyanagi A, Smith L, Rahmati M, Fond G, Boyer L, Kang J, Lee JH, Oh J, Yon DK. World J. Pediatr. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39008157
BACKGROUND: Suicide is the second leading cause of death in young people worldwide and is responsible for about 52,000 deaths annually in children and adolescents aged 5-19 years. Familial, social, psychological, and behavioral factors play important roles in suicide risk. As traumatic events such as the COVID-19 pandemic may contribute to suicidal behaviors in young people, there is a need to understand the current status of suicide in adolescents, including its epidemiology, associated factors, the influence of the pandemic, and management initiatives. DATA SOURCES: We investigated global and regional suicide mortality rates among children and adolescents aged 5-19 years using data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2019. The suicide mortality rates from 1990 to 2019 were examined in 204 countries and territories across six World Health Organization (WHO) regions. Additionally, we utilized electronic databases, including PubMed/MEDLINE and Scopus, and employed various combinations of terms such as "suicide", "adolescents", "youth", "children", "risk factors", "COVID-19 pandemic", "prevention", and "intervention" to provide a narrative review on suicide within the pediatric population in the post-pandemic era.
Children; COVID-19; Suicide; Adolescents; Pandemic; Global