SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Liang Z, Qi X, Wei C, Chen L, Rao Y, Li J, Su W, Zhang Y. ACS Omega 2024; 9(27): 29529-29536.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Chemical Society)

DOI

10.1021/acsomega.4c01425

PMID

39005770

PMCID

PMC11238239

Abstract

In order to predict the smoke backlayering length of double-source fire in tunnels, this paper deduced the dimensional expressions for smoke backlayering length by theoretical analysis and proposed a prediction formula for smoke backlayering length in single-source fire on the basis of the Fire Dynamics Simulator. Based on the results, the paper proposed a method for studying the smoke backlayering length of double-source fire in the tunnel. By introducing the fire power influence coefficient α and the distance influence coefficient β, the formula for predicting smoke backlayering length in single-source fire was revised to obtain a new formula for predicting the smoke backlayering length of double-source fire. By comparing the formula prediction value with the simulation value, it is found that the prediction formula is almost accurate. This study will be helpful for understanding the multisource tunnel fire and predicting the smoke backlayering length of double-source fire in tunnels, which can provide guidance for tunnel fire rescue.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print