Abstract

When low muscle mass and impaired strength and physical function coexist with excess adiposity, it is termed sarcopenic obesity (SO). Handgrip strength (HGS) is a predictor of disability and mortality. Asymmetry in HGS, particularly ≥ 10% strength differences between hands, may indicate neuromuscular dysfunction observable prior to declines in maximal strength are detectedand therefore could be incorporated to identify those at risk of physical limitations and SO. This study compares HGS values and asymmetry in older adults with excess adiposity and evaluates their relationships with physical function. Baseline data from two previous pilot weight loss studies in 85 older adults with body mass index values ≥ 30 kg m(-2) are included with measures of body composition, walking speed, and chair stand ability. Sixty-three participants met the criteria for SO. HGS correlated to gait speed (r = 0.22), distance walked (r = 0.40), chair stand time for 5 repetitions (r = 0.42) and during 30 s (r = 0.31). HGS asymmetry is only correlated to gait speed (r = 0.31) and there are no differences in physical function between those with and without asymmetry. Maximal HGS tests should continue to be used to screen for functional decline and disability.

