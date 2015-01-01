|
Citation
|
Yang P, Lippold MA, Schlomer GL, Feinberg ME, Fosco GM. Appl. Dev. Sci. 2024; 28(3): 375-390.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39006379
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Studies that distinguish parental monitoring (parent-driven behaviors) from parental knowledge often fail to find protective effects of monitoring on adolescent behavior problems. To answer whether parental monitoring is more strongly associated with adolescent behavior problems among adolescents who may need it most, this study applied group-based trajectory modeling to change in early- to mid-adolescent aggressive behavior problems and examined associations between parental monitoring with different subgroups. Three latent groups of adolescents were found: Low Aggression, Medium-Increasing Aggression, and High-Increasing Aggression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
adolescent aggressive behavior; group-based trajectory modeling; parental monitoring