Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the attitudes and knowledge of rehabilitation professionals concerning human rights within the context of disability, science, and technology access.



DESIGN: A qualitative study using in-depth semi-structured interviews.



SETTING: A large, urban, academically-affiliated rehabilitation research center.



PARTICIPANTS: We conducted semi-structured interviews with rehabilitation professionals who specialize in spinal cord injury (SCI) care, including 6 physicians, 3 physical therapists, 2 occupational therapists, 2 nurses, 1 rehabilitation engineer, and 1 rehabilitation psychologist (N=15). Participants were purposively recruited through e-mail letters to members of the American Spinal Injury Association. Efforts were made to recruit a diverse cohort of rehabilitation professionals based on profession, sex, age, and race. Interviews were conducted in person during the 2018 annual meeting or by phone after the meeting.



INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable.



MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: Interviews were recorded, transcribed verbatim, and coded to identify emerging themes within and across participants' content.



RESULTS: Primary findings show that most respondents were unaware of disability-relevant human rights doctrine. None was aware of the right to science as articulated in Article 15 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights. Only 2 respondents had previously considered injustices experienced by their clients as human rights violations, yet nearly all were intrigued by framing access difficulties within the right to science paradigm. Overall, participants reported they would find value in implementing human rights in their work.



CONCLUSIONS: Rehabilitation professionals are receptive to a human rights framework. Further research is needed to identify actionable steps for implementing principles of human rights to increase access to technology by individuals with SCI.

