SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chronos A, Jahnke S, Blagden N. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s10508-024-02943-0

PMID

39009743

Abstract

People with a sexual interest in children face significant barriers to seeking and receiving mental health treatment. This review aims to bridge the gap between the treatment needs and experiences of pedohebephiles, and the services aiming to support them. Reviewers screened 1705 database hits and extracted findings from 22 qualitative, 15 quantitative, and 3 mixed-method studies on the treatment needs and experiences of pedohebephiles. Research suggests that this population experiences significant levels of distress, depression, and anxiety related to their sexual interest. Many individuals belonging to this population would seek (median = 42.3%), or have sought (median = 46.5%), treatment to cope with their sexual interest or with potential related mental health repercussions. Their experiences in treatment have been mixed, with some reporting positive experiences with empathic therapists and others reporting rejection. Most frequently, pedohebephiles report fear of exposure and rejection as barriers to seeking treatment, in addition to fear of the legal repercussions. The current study is the first to summarize and discuss previous findings on the treatment needs and experiences of pedohebephiles. The findings indicate that the treatment needs of pedohebephiles often remain unaddressed. Suggestions to increase the fit between treatment services and the needs of pedohebephiles are put forward.


Language: en

Keywords

Treatment; DSM-5; Ephebophilia; Pedohebephilia; Pedophilia; Teleiophilia

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print