Abstract

BACKGROUND: Public health education (PHE) in social environments plays a crucial role in mitigating the impact of public health events, especially with the recent surge in global incidents. Social learning theory (SLT) provides a strong theoretical foundation for implementing PHE. The objective of this study is to conduct a systematic scoping review of PHE using SLT, synthesizing the target populations, types of research, main findings, and future directions.



METHODS: The study followed the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis Extension for Scoping Review (PRISMA-ScR) guidelines. We conducted a comprehensive search of five electronic databases (Web of Science, Scopus, PubMed, ProQuest, and APA PsycInfo) for English articles related to PHE using SLT. Two reviewers independently screened the titles and abstracts. Descriptive statistics were utilized to analyze the characteristics of the articles included in the study, followed by a comprehensive narrative analysis of the results.



RESULTS: Research on PHE using SLT mainly focuses on adolescents, students, special patients, and vulnerable populations. The study sample includes seven research types and nine commonly used experimental methods. Four modes of PHE using SLT are identified, along with four types of summarized research results.



CONCLUSION: PHE research based on SLT can be prioritized for preventing widespread infectious diseases, spreading fundamental public health information, and assisting patients with particular illnesses. To enhance the implementation of PHE, researchers and policymakers should integrate online and offline health education resources, ensure the accessibility of up-to-date information, and leverage digital technologies in PHE. More highly interactive and participatory health education courses will be established in social learning environments to encourage public participation in PHE.

