Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality, with approximately 1 out of 200 people each year sustaining an mTBI in Europe. There is a growing awareness that recovery may take months or years. However, the exact time frame of recovery remains ill-defined in the literature. This systematic review aims to record the range of outcome measures used for mTBI and understand the time to recovery for different outcomes.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This protocol complies with the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis Protocols guideline. A prespecified literature search for articles in the English language will be conducted from database inception to the date of searches using MEDLINE and EMBASE. A trial search was conducted on 5 October 2023 with refinement of the search criteria following this. For each study, screening of the title, abstract and full text, as well as data extraction, will be done by two reviewers, with an adjudicating third reviewer if required. The risk of bias will be assessed using the Cochrane risk of bias tool for clinical trials and the Newcastle Ottawa score for cohort studies. The primary outcome is the time to resolution of symptoms in mTBI patients who have a full recovery, using any validated outcome measure.



RESULTS will be categorised by symptom groups, including but not limited to post-concussive symptoms, mental health, functional recovery and health-related quality of life. For mTBI patients who do not recover, this review will also explore the time to the plateau of symptoms and the sequelae of these symptoms. Where possible, meta-analysis will be undertaken, with a narrative review undertaken when this is not possible. Subgroup analyses of patients aged over 64 years, and patients with repetitive head injury, are planned. ETHICAL REVIEW AND DISSEMINATION: Ethical review is not required, as no original data will be collected.



RESULTS will be disseminated through peer-reviewed publications and academic conferences. PROSPERO REGISTRATION NUMBER: CRD42023462797.

Language: en