Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Concussion is a serious concern in sport, with the potential to cause short- and long-term health consequences. These concerns highlight the need for the translation of concussion management guidelines into use in real-world sports settings. This qualitative study explores community rugby players' concussion experiences as part of New Zealand Rugby's concussion management pathway.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 36 rugby players (35 males and 1 female; 22 played at school and 14 at club-level; mean age 19.8 ± 4.8) Thematic analysis was utilized to analyze data.



RESULTS: Four themes were identified i) the symptom journey, ii) the role of a dedicated concussion management pathway in shaping players' experiences, iii) the influence of coaches and physiotherapists, and iv) rugby culture. Support received as part of the concussion management pathway, and from individuals who were part of players' concussion journey, deeply impacted their overall experience. However, players identified insufficient guidance while returning to school/work. At times, the sport's collective cultural values made it difficult for players to enact positive concussion management behavior.



CONCLUSION: The findings highlight the importance of a defined management pathway to support players' recovery. Addressing negative aspects of rugby's collectivist culture remains critical for optimal concussion management and recovery.

Language: en