Abstract

Assisted reproduction techniques (ARTs) have given rise to novel, non-traditional family models. Still, among the various applications and approaches of 'medically assisted procreation' (MAP), the most divisive one undoubtedly is 'gestational surrogacy' (GS), also in light of the rising number of couples who have chosen it over the past twenty years. Another major implication of ARTs is the creation of intentional (or intended) parenthood in addition to genetic one: the genetic parent's partner is thus defined as the intentional (or second) parent, who by free choice, shares the family project with the genetic parent, even without any biological tie with the child. Hence, the intended parent takes on the same rights and responsibilities towards the child as the biological one. Several countries, including Italy, have enacted norms to discourage cross-border surrogacy, deeming it harmful to the dignity of women and children. Recently, however, the Italian government has decided intensify the fight against this practice: the Chamber of Deputies (Italy's lower chamber of parliament) has passed a law which punishes couples that resort to surrogacy even if the agreement and the birth take place abroad. Therefore, surrogacy would become a so-called universal crime. In light of the fact that criminalization is a serious and highly consequential step, which may have life-changing consequences for the intended parents, the aim of this paper is to assess whether this may be an effective instrument for regulating the interests at stake and, therefore, whether it would be desirable for other countries to follow such a model. Ultimately, it is worth remarking that for those who seek to achieve parenthood, such a desire is among the most profound aspects of a person's existential realization. When due to a delicate balance of ethics standards and potentially conflicting rights, lawmakers inter-vene, an authoritarian approach is unlikely to be beneficial. Offering real alternatives to surrogacy in an organic and pragmatic fashion (i.e. expediting adoption procedures, favoring motherhood at a younger age, when infertility issues are less likely to have set in) may be the best way to disincentivize fertility traveling and make sure the rights, hopes and aspirations of all the parties involved are upheld properly.

