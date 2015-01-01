SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Watermeyer J, Aylward C. Dev. World Bioeth. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/dewb.12458

PMID

39005008

Abstract

Consent documentation for research studies is often inaccessible to people with neurogenic communication disorders following brain injury and there is limited literature on specific modifications for informed consent. This exploratory study aimed to identify effective strategies and modifications to consent processes for adults with brain injury. Using a fictitious research study, we developed a set of Participant Information Sheets (PISs) varying in complexity, presentation format, and communication modality. Evaluations were conducted with eight participants.

FINDINGS indicated diverse participant preferences for PIS modifications, suggesting simplified vocabulary, reduced text, carefully selected images, and an interactive presentation modality as helpful strategies. Building on previous literature, we present refined guidelines for consent modifications for adults with neurogenic communication disorder after brain injury. These guidelines can promote more appropriate inclusion of communicatively impaired populations in research and assist ethics committees and researchers in preparing modified consent documents.


Language: en

Keywords

adult; brain injury; communication disorders; consent documentation; informed consent

