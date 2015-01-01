Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Assessing suicide risk in primary care settings has become standard practice; however, the emotional toll on medical providers remains understudied. This qualitative study examines the emotional impact of suicide assessments among family medicine residents.



METHODS: We conducted one-on-one, semistructured, in-depth interviews with a convenience sample of residents enrolled in a family medicine residency program at a US military installation. Employing an exploratory, qualitative research approach, we iteratively coded transcribed interviews for content and themes.



RESULTS: For this study, we interviewed 15 family medicine residents spanning all three postgraduate year groups. The primary objective of the comprehensive study was to evaluate the confidence levels of family medicine residents in suicide risk screening, with the intent to identify educational gaps for improvement. However, unexpectedly, participants revealed their profound negative emotional responses during these assessments. The emotional impact of suicide risk assessment was the most frequently coded theme in the study, with participants noting six main emotional reactions to assessing suicide risk among their patients: fear, weariness, anxiety, shock, overwhelm, and inadequacy.



CONCLUSIONS: Despite claims of emotional detachment, participants often expressed surprise and vulnerability when faced with suicidal patients. With suicide screening becoming increasingly vital in primary care, understanding and mitigating the emotional impact on physicians is essential. Future research should explore strategies to support medical providers in navigating these challenging interactions effectively for both the patients and themselves.

